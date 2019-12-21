Head to Head Analysis: Wealth Minerals (WMLLF) & Its Peers

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS: WMLLF) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Wealth Minerals to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wealth Minerals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A -$22.39 million -0.77 Wealth Minerals Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 11.44

Wealth Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -92.27% -88.41% Wealth Minerals Competitors -305.68% 9.19% 2.01%

Risk and Volatility

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals’ rivals have a beta of -0.72, meaning that their average stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wealth Minerals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Wealth Minerals Competitors 587 1605 1658 94 2.32

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 400.44%. Given Wealth Minerals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wealth Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wealth Minerals rivals beat Wealth Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.