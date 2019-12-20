Head to Head Comparison: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) vs. ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICC and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86

Palomar has a consensus price target of $46.60, indicating a potential downside of 14.24%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than ICC.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 2.44% 2.28% 0.87% Palomar N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICC and Palomar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $51.16 million 0.88 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICC has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Summary

ICC beats Palomar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.