Head-To-Head Contrast: Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) versus CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC)

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) and Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and Bitauto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A Bitauto $1.54 billion 0.71 -$87.68 million $1.40 10.67

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitauto.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and Bitauto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 3 3 0 2.50 Bitauto 0 0 2 0 3.00

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.80%. Bitauto has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Bitauto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitauto is more favorable than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Volatility and Risk

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitauto has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Bitauto shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Bitauto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

This table compares CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and Bitauto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A 10.86% 4.04% Bitauto -6.16% 2.60% 0.92%

Summary

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH beats Bitauto on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.