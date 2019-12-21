Head-To-Head Contrast: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Shanghai Industrial (NYSE:SGHIY)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hudson Pacific Properties and Shanghai Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus target price of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties 5.94% 1.27% 0.65% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Shanghai Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $728.42 million 7.77 $99.37 million $1.86 19.63 Shanghai Industrial $3.88 billion 0.54 $425.29 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Shanghai Industrial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000 and the Russell 3000 indices.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for cigarette packaging, wine packaging, and high-end molded fiber products. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited also issues convertible bonds. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment Holding Co., Ltd.