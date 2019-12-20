Head to Head Review: Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) versus SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and Avalon Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOUTH32 LTD/S $7.55 billion 1.31 $1.33 billion N/A N/A Avalon Advanced Materials $40,000.00 301.21 -$2.55 million N/A N/A

SOUTH32 LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Risk and Volatility

SOUTH32 LTD/S has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of SOUTH32 LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOUTH32 LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Avalon Advanced Materials -6,397.50% -2.89% -2.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SOUTH32 LTD/S and Avalon Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOUTH32 LTD/S 0 3 0 0 2.00 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SOUTH32 LTD/S beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises 5 contiguous mining leases covering an area of 10,449 acres and 3 claims covering an area of 4,597 acres located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 2,869 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario; and the East Kemptville Tin-Indium project located northeast of Yarmouth in Yarmouth County, southwestern Nova Scotia. It also owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.