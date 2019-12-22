Head-To-Head Review: BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) & Centerstate Bank (OTCMKTS:CSFL)

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Centerstate Bank and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerstate Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerstate Bank currently has a consensus target price of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Centerstate Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centerstate Bank is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Risk & Volatility

Centerstate Bank has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Centerstate Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Centerstate Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerstate Bank and BNCCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerstate Bank $565.76 million 5.68 $156.43 million N/A N/A BNCCORP $53.49 million 2.33 $6.84 million N/A N/A

Centerstate Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares Centerstate Bank and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerstate Bank 26.20% 9.63% 1.58% BNCCORP 15.48% 11.53% 0.98%

Summary

Centerstate Bank beats BNCCORP on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. The company's loan products also comprise commercial loans to small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans consisting of loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. It also offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. In addition, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 126 full service banking offices throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama; 1 loan production office in Florida; and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.