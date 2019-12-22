Head-To-Head Survey: Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) vs. Hammerson (NYSE:HMSNF)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hammerson and Catchmark Timber Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $390.30 million 7.81 N/A N/A N/A Catchmark Timber Trust $97.86 million 5.75 -$122.01 million ($2.55) -4.51

Hammerson has higher revenue and earnings than Catchmark Timber Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Catchmark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Catchmark Timber Trust -119.09% -48.74% -17.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hammerson and Catchmark Timber Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 4 1 0 1.86 Catchmark Timber Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Catchmark Timber Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Catchmark Timber Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Risk and Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catchmark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catchmark Timber Trust beats Hammerson on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.