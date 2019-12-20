Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Earns Media Impact Score of -4.00

Media headlines about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of HIIQ traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.16. 1,760,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,724. The stock has a market cap of $285.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

