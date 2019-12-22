Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) CEO Todd J. Meredith Sells 9,707 Shares

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $32.76 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,550,000 after purchasing an additional 473,389 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 335,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 254,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,156,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,555,000 after buying an additional 235,936 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 665,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,840,000 after buying an additional 210,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,936,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HR. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

