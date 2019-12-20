Healthcare Realty Trust’s (HR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 37,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 44,249 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

