Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. 1,273,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,020. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

