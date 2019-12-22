Healthcare Trust Of America’s (HTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

HTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

HTA stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 317,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,156,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after buying an additional 2,625,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after buying an additional 883,572 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

