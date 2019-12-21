Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Healthequity to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.86.

Healthequity stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. Healthequity has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $85.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

