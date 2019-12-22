HeartBout (HB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,376.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a total market cap of $138,665.00 and $2,376.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00186999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.