Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HTLF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

In other news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $625,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,744,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

