Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $19.05 million and $1.17 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01186007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,046,121 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.