Heico (NYSE:HEI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heico’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of Heico stock opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.98. Heico has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 1,210 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.82 per share, for a total transaction of $114,732.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Heico by 1.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heico by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Heico by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heico by 8.2% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

