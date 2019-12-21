HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

HDELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $14.48 on Friday. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

