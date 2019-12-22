Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Christine L. Koski Sells 20,000 Shares

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

