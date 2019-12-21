Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Sells $91,000.00 in Stock

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $53.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

