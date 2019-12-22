Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,798,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 1,116,081 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $9.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $212.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?