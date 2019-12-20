Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $2,593,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,245,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 120,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).