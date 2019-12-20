Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 0.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after purchasing an additional 116,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after purchasing an additional 515,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $95.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,218. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $101.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

