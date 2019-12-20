Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,000. Chevron makes up about 12.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,791,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $119.40. 5,348,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,378. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $223.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

