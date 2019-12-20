Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes $2.79 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $422,119.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,632,316.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $5,926,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $326,745.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,991. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.45.

NOW traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $280.81. 41,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.80 and its 200-day moving average is $268.09. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,402.75, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

