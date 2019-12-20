Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) Trading Up 2.9%

Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO)’s share price rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$4.92 ($3.49) and last traded at A$4.90 ($3.48), approximately 88,155 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 17,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.76 ($3.38).

The company has a market capitalization of $611.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

Helloworld Travel Company Profile (ASX:HLO)

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. The company operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travel-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Associates, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, The Travel Brokers, Mobile Travel Agent, and the My Travel Group.

