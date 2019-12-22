Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.00

Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.29), with a volume of 108848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.24).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

