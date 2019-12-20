Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.80 ($102.09).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded up €1.54 ($1.79) during trading on Thursday, reaching €92.58 ($107.65). 1,220,609 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.48.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

