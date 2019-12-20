Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,424,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,085% from the previous session’s volume of 204,671 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $12.99.

HTBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $770.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 32.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 606,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest