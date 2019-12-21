Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $49.86 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 89214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLHR. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti reduced their target price on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 26.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,672,000 after buying an additional 260,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Herman Miller by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Herman Miller by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Herman Miller by 6.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 850,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 283,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

