Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:HPAC opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.04. Hermes Pacific Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

About Hermes Pacific Investments

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

