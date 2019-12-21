Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several research firms have commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Poyhonen bought 11,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $251,195.10. Insiders have acquired 306,533 shares of company stock worth $5,421,185 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 554,598 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

