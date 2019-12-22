HeroNode (HER) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One HeroNode token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Token Store and Bibox. HeroNode has a total market cap of $51,005.00 and $1,313.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeroNode has traded down 44.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00184647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.01184725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bilaxy, IDEX, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.