Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. TheStreet raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,171 shares of company stock worth $9,062,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.58. 19,503,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,869,109. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

