HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Pi Financial

Pi Financial downgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Pi Financial currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEXO. AltaCorp Capital lowered HEXO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a sell rating and issued a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Beacon Securities cut shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HEXO by 895.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 1,793,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in HEXO during the third quarter worth $3,213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Signition LP raised its stake in HEXO by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

