Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.66. Highway shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 5,842 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Highway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%.

About Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?