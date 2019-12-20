Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $138.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $113.00.

NYSE HRC opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $113.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 166.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 40.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

