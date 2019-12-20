Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,569.07

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,569.07 and traded as low as $1,392.00. Hiscox shares last traded at $1,400.00, with a volume of 724,028 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,402.67 ($18.45).

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,340.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,566.46.

In other news, insider Richard Watson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,651 ($21.72), for a total transaction of £495,300 ($651,539.07). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Company Profile (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

