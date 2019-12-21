Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0015 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $605,628.00 and approximately $1,191.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.01187538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.