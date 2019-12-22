HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Sees Large Volume Increase

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,718,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 591,399 shares.The stock last traded at $29.88 and had previously closed at $29.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMSY shares. ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. HMS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 456.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HMS by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

