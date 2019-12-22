HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.30 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,806. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,533 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 19.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

