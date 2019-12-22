HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) CAO John W. Gann, Jr. Sells 8,150 Shares

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $414,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HFC opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

