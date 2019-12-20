Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.23.

HOLI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,772. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 49,040 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 489,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

