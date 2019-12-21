Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 121,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Hometrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Hometrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 7,912 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $205,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,212 shares in the company, valued at $837,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $34,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,752 shares of company stock valued at $864,628. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

