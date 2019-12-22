HOQU (HQX) Hits Market Cap of $234,122.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. HOQU has a total market cap of $234,122.00 and $24,346.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00187458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.01192801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120266 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.