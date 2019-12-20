Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Chairman Sells $2,965,209.45 in Stock

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HST traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 14,734,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,004,486. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,175,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 395,386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,284,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 217,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

