Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NYSE HLI opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.97. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 57,873 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,783,112.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,112.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,373 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,203 in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,149,000 after buying an additional 68,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,409,000 after purchasing an additional 89,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,804 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,589,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,416,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com