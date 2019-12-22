H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$24.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,487. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.59.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: What causes a recession?