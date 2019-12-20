HSBC Downgrades Anglo American (LON:AAL) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,350 ($30.91).

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anglo American to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,153.75 ($28.33).

Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,144 ($28.20). 5,269,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,065.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,990.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders bought 1,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,268 over the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

