HSBC Downgrades Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

